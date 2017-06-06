Because it takes a team.

True Site Credits

Digital awards shows like The Webby Awards, and design trade publications like Communication Arts showcase the best of the best; beautifully crediting the agency, designers, project managers, developers, writers alike. But only a few sites ever get that level of recognition. When you search for a site on SiteBy, you’ll be able to find out exactly who helped create a site, and will be able to see what other great things they've done. A unique code added to a site's header will validate ownership — making SiteBy the only authoritative source for site credits.